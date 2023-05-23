SS Rajamouli Pays Emotional Tribute to RRR Actor Ray Stevenson: 'Shocking... Can't Believe This'

RRR director SS Rajamouli has mourned the demise of Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who played the evil governor of Delhi in the Telugu magnum opus. Stevenson passed away on May 21, according to international media reports. He was 58.

Stevenson was well-known in India for his ‘RRR’ role opposite ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’ actress and Bond girl Alison Doody. He was also be remembered for playing Volstagg in Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise.

Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to pay an emotional tribute to Stevenson along with an unseen photograph of them from the set of RRR. The filmmaker wrote, “Shocking… Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

An official Twitter handle for RRR also posted a moving tribute for the late actor. “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT," the tweet read.

Stevenson’s first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. Before his death, Ray Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, ‘Ahsoka’, a spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’ from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions.