SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the Oscars 2023 after its popular track Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. However, it was reported that Rajamouli and RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR were not given free tickets to attend the prestigious awards ceremony.

Multiple media reports claimed that Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose and their respective wives were given free entry to the Oscars. However, SS Rajamouli and the rest of his team members had to pay a fee to witness the historic moment live. It was claimed that Rajamouli purchased tickets for himself and for other of his team members. This ticket was worth USD 25,000 per person which was close to Rs 20.6 lakh. Now, Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya has finally broken his silence over the viral reports.

According to Siasat.com, he revealed that the team did have to purchase tickets for the event, but the prices were nowhere near as high as reported. He revealed that MM Keeravani, Chandra Bose, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Siplingunj, and Prem Rakshith were among those who received official invitations. However, due to Academy rules, only the awardee and one family member were given a free pass to the event. He further revealed that the rest of the team RRR had to buy the tickets, but the prices ranged from USD 700 to USD 1500 per person (Rs 57K to Rs 1.2 lakh).

While SS Rajamouli was joined by his wife Rama Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law also attended the event. The film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and NTR Jr also attended the show with their respective wives.

Read all the Latest Movies News here