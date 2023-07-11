SS Rajamouli Shares Glimpses of His 'Soul-Stirring' Temple Trip In Tamil Nadu With Family; Photos

Ace director SS Rajamouli recently took to Twitter to share glimpses from his trip in Tamil Nadu, where he visited several temples with his family and experienced the ‘soul-stirring’ tranquility of the state. The RRR director wrote that he wanted to take a road trip to central Tamil Nadu for a long time to experience the state’s rich cultural heritage.

He captioned the video, “Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days."

Talking about the cultural heritage and brilliance of the state, the filmmaker further wrote, “Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerizing."

“Whether the fine dining in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam or a kaka hotel murugan mess in Rameshwaram the food has been marvelous everywhere… I must have put on 2-3 kilos in a week. After 3 months of foreign travel and food, this homeland tour has been refreshing and uplifting," Rajamouli added.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s next pan-India venture SSMB29 which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead will be launched on August 9, which is the Telugu superstar’s birthday. Reportedly, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and its script is being worked upon. It is said to be an adventure drama set in an African jungle and the shooting for the movie is likely to begin next year. SSMB29 is scheduled to hit theatres in mid-2025.