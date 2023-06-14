SS Rajamouli Turns Actor For An Ad Shoot? Here's What We Know

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the most renowned filmmakers of Indian cinema. He has proved his directorial expertise in films such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR. But do you know that Rajamouli is also a fine actor? He has acted in a few Telugu-oriented films and worked with some fellow directors, in special appearances.

Now, SS Rajamouli is once again ready to slip into the shoes of an actor for an advertisement for a mobile brand. According to Glute, Rajamouli is currently in a foreign destination, shooting for the popular mobile company, Oppo. Although, neither the film director nor the mobile brand has made any official announcement of the same so far, a BTS video of the ad shoot, featuring the filmmaker has surfaced on the internet.

Reports also claim that the ad shoot is being directed by a Bollywood filmmaker, whose name has not been revealed. The video snippets captured SS Rajamouli, donning a salt-and-pepper look. He was dressed in a cream-coloured jacket and paired it with a round-collared T-shirt and trousers of the same hue. This marks SSR’s first commercial and it will reportedly be out on YouTube soon.

As a director, SS Rajamouli is currently busy scripting his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is presently in the pre-production phase. Reportedly, SSMB29 will go on floors on August 9, which also marks Mahesh Babu’s 48th birthday. According to Pinkvilla, the film is touted to be an adventure drama. The backdrop of a wild African jungle has been chosen for the shoot.

SSMB29 is also speculated to have a certain inclination towards mythology. Earlier, it was reported that Aamir Khan will be playing the antagonist in the film. But it turned out that it was just a rumour, which was later refuted by SSMB29 makers. It will be a pan-Indian movie, produced by KL Narayana. It is also expected that the Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli film will be made on a sky-high budget. SSMB29 is speculated to hit the big screens sometime in mid-2025.