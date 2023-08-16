Star Kid Gowri Shruthi’s Rocks Both Modern And Traditional Looks; Pics Inside

Sandalwood star Shruthi’s daughter, Gowri, has made a notable appearance, garnering attention with her modern and traditional outfits. Gowri, who is quite active on social media, has posted numerous photos showcasing her diverse looks. Gowri possesses the same level of talent as her mother, Shruthi. She has a deep passion for music and captures attention through her engaging reels. Recently, she shared both contemporary and traditional photos, showcasing her modern and classic styles.

Gowri Shruthi appears stunning in a saree, and her potential to shine in a modern outfit is equally impressive. She has recently shared photos on social media that highlight and compare both of these captivating looks. In the collage of pics, she wore a green half saree paired with a gold necklace and green bangles. Not only a traditional look, but Gowri also slayed in a lavender crop top with black slim-fit trousers. She also pulled off a black top layered with a brown leather jacket.

While Gowri might not have entered the film industry yet, her impressive fashion sense and captivating personality consistently capture the audience’s admiration. Notably, Gowri has garnered a substantial fan base and frequently grabs attention for her remarkable singing abilities, making headlines in the process.

There’s no official confirmation or statement about Gowri Shruthi entering Kannada cinema, and rumors about her potential involvement continue to circulate. Despite no official announcements or comments from Shruthi or Gowri themselves, speculation surrounding this topic persists.

With the entry of Shruthi’s elder sister’s daughter Keerthi into the film industry, the anticipation surrounding Gowri’s movie debut is growing. Despite ongoing news and discussions on this topic for several days, it’s important to note that no final decisions or confirmations have been made yet.

Shruthi is a prominent actress in the South film industry and, at 43, she gained further fame by winning Kannada Bigg Boss Season 3 in 2016. Currently, she’s a judge on Gicchi Giligili Season 2, broadcast on Colors Kannada. In a recent episode, she was asked about naming her daughter Gowri, to which she shared that her daughter is named after her grandmother, Gauri.

Gowri is an outstanding singer like her mother and gained attention for her rendition of a Bollywood song in a studio, which quickly went viral, amassing over 300,000 views on YouTube.