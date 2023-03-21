In October 2021, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to cardiac arrest. He was at the peak of his career. The late actor, also known as Appu, was known for the movies like Power and Yuvarathnaa. He was a mass entertainer and his movies dealt with real-world issues, social themes and relationships. His death shocked Indian cinema and to make his contribution memorable, Trivikrama actor Vikram Ravichandran collaborated with The Big Little organisation to name a star after Puneeth Rajkumar and the certification has been provided by Dedicated Stars. For the unversed, Dedicated Stars is a website that names stars after people to make them last forever.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Vikram Ravichandran wrote, “To a star here, and up in the sky. So many stars in the sky and from today This star will be called ‘Puneeth Rajkumar’. Registered with ‘Dedicated Stars’. A small tribute to the biggest of stars of our time. #PuneethRajkumar #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn.” As the caption reads, it is a tribute to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. In the picture, a zodiac sign named Pisces is officially registered and named with Dedicated Stars as Puneeth Rajkumar. The registration date of the star is October 27, 2022. As the picture reads, “You will always be our guiding star.’’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The big little (@the_biglittle)

Fans reacted to the post rejoicing. A fan wrote, “Wow! We wanted this and finally, we are here. I know if Puneeth Rajkumar was alive he would be happy and satisfied.” Another wrote, “Congratulations to all the Puneeth Rajkumar fans.”

On the 48th birth anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar, Amazon Prime released Appu’s last documentary film Gandhadagudi: Journey of A True Hero. SIIMA 2022 honoured the late actor with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) title for Yuvarathnaa. The Yuvarathnaa team enthusiastically received the award. SIIMA tweeted a picture of the squad members accepting the award while giving fans a glimpse. The caption read, “When Late Puneeth Rajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars. SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) for the movie Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Yuvarathnaa team for accepting it on his behalf."

When Late #PuneethRajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars#SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) award for Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Kannada film fraternity for accepting it on his behalf pic.twitter.com/eRZEwogQHJ— SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022

When Puneeth Rajkumar was only six months old, he made his acting début. For his work in the 1985 movie Bettada Hoovu, Puneeth received a National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

