Stay In Shape With Nayanthara: Learn The Secret Mantra To Lady Superstar's Fit Body

Lady superstar Nayanthara embarked on her acting journey at the young age of 18 in 2003. With her incredible acting prowess and ethereal beauty, she has dominated the film industry for over two decades. Time seems to have no hold on the South’s Lady Superstar, as she continues to age gracefully like a fine wine. If you’re curious about the secret behind her radiant skin and timeless allure, we’re here to unveil the mysteries of her glowing complexion and youthful appearance.

This throwback Thursday brings you an old interview of the Lady superstar Nayanthara where she spilled some secrets of the same. As per the Times Of India report from 2017, in an interview the actress said that she practices yoga regularly to stay young and fit. She’s even gone on a strict vegetarian diet. She maintains an 8-hour sleep pattern and makes every effort to avoid late-night activities and filming schedules. Furthermore, during lunch breaks, she attempts to take brief naps. “That is the secret of me being in shape," she said.

“I am very proud of the fact that many young heroes have expressed interest to act with me. I would like to act with these younger heroes to stay up to the market demand," mentioned Nayanthara.

She made her debut in the movie Manassinakkare which was released in 2003 and was directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s Malayalam. She landed the role while working as a model. In a career spanning over two decades, the 38-year-old performer demonstrated that the patriarchal system, whether in Hollywood, Bollywood, or the South, could not prevent women from achieving success. She conquered a male-dominated industry like no one else.

Nayanthara rose to prominence after her debut with films like Chandramukhi (2005), Boss (2006), Villu (2009), and Super (2010), followed by Ghajini (2005) and Billa (2007), among others. She appeared alongside renowned male performers such as Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others. Her journey was remarkable in a patriarchal industry. She triumphed against all odds in an industry where their heroics are everything.