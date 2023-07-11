Straight From Italy, A Beautiful Video Feat Riddhima Kapoor Playing Piano & Mom Neetu Recording It

Neetu Kapoor recently celebrated her 65th birthday in grand style while surrounded by her loved ones in the beautiful country of Italy. The actress was joined by her son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat, and granddaughter Samara for the special occasion. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star shared a captivating video of her daughter showcasing her piano skills. In the clip, the talented fashion designer was seen playing the iconic song Hai Apna Dil To Awara from the 1958 film Solva Saal, featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Neetu shared the video and she wrote, “Nostalgia in Firenze."

Since the video was shared, it has garnered over 1 million views and numerous comments praising Riddhima Kapoor’s piano skills. Many social media users even admired her talent, using heart and fire emojis.

Reacting to the clip, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “The family gene. How good are you. Beauty,” while Manish Malhotra shared heart eye emoji.

A user wrote, “Beautiful and talented, gifts of the Kapoor Legacy,” another simply stated, “Wow,” while a user suggested, “How about one with Karz background score,” one more wrote, “Oh so lovely.”

Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations became a viral sensation as her daughter Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat shared many pictures on their Instagram stories. These glimpses garnered immense attention from fans and well-wishers. Neetu herself took to social media to express her gratitude and shared a heartwarming picture with her family members. In her post, she also sent her love and expressed how much she missed Alia Bhatt and Raha on this special occasion.

Sharing the picture, the veteran actress wrote, “Beautiful cherished day. Missed Alia Bhatt #Raha (my loves).”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport a day before Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. He had a special surprise planned for his mother and was determined to keep it under wraps. In the videos shared by the paparazzi, Ranbir could be seen humbly requesting the photographers not to share any pictures or videos of him, as it would ruin the surprise.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor last appeared in Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo, sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Manish Paul. Her next project is director Milind Dhaimade’s Letters To Mr Khanna. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.