Millie Bobby Brown's Reaction To Noah Schnapp Coming Out As Gay: 'You Told Me Finally'

Netflix’s most-watched supernatural drama series Stranger Things captivated viewers not only because of its gripping storyline but also due to its interesting set of characters. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo made a lasting impression on the masses, delivering stellar performances. Among them, Noah Schnapp played the titular role of a closeted gay teenager Will Buyers who secretly harboured feelings for his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). In real life too, Noah publicly came out as gay, back in January. Now, the 18-year-old revealed how his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown reacted when he shared the news with her.

In an interaction with Variety, Noah Schnapp opened up that he was determined to come out as gay to as many people as he could. He did not wish to restrict himself from revealing his sexual orientation only to his family members. And Millie Bobby Brown was on the list too. Noah admitted that it felt like a “hard” task to drop the truth bomb on Millie in person. Instead, he FaceTimed her. “I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay,’ said Noah. Mimicking Millie’s British accent, Noah continued, “And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!’.”

Among his family members, Noah Schnapp first came out as gay to his twin sister Chloe, who in his words, was “ecstatic” to hear the news. The Stranger Things actor added that his sister was happy with the fact that since Noah was gay, there would be no question of him marrying a girl and Chole would have no female competing with her to get his “attention.” “The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend,'" shared Noah. The young actor revealed his sexuality to his parents and friends later on.

On January 5 this year, Noah Schnapp posted a TikTok video where he revealed that after coming out as gay to his near and dear ones, he felt that the matter was never as “serious” as he deemed it to be. “All they said was, ‘We know,’” said Noah in the video. Noah, alongside the other cast members of Stranger Things, will reprise their roles in the yet-to-be-released Season 5.