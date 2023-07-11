Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Start Filming For The Horror-Comedy In Chanderi

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted recently at the Mumbai airport, as she took off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Stree sequel. And now, a motion teaser that says the filming has started has been dropped.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the lead cast of the film, shared the teaser and wrote in Hindi, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!😱 स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!"

As Shraddha left for Chanderi, she looked elegant as she walked out of her car and greeted the cameramen. She styled her airport look with a printed kurta set and sported a no-makeup look. She accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings and a white bag.

Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi played supporting roles in the movie. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was dubbed a blockbuster hit and received praise from audiences and critics. The makers of the film had earlier announced the release date of Stree 2 at a grand event in Mumbai. The team revealed that the sequel to the horror comedy film will be released in August 2024.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which garnered a positive response from the audience. Currently, as per reports, she has signed her new film, Chandu Champion, however, an official confirmation is awaited.