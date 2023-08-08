Struggle To Stardom, The Inspiring Journey Of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is one of the most loved and strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Hailing from a middle-class family, her success story is in itself an inspiration for many others. Emerging as one of India’s most prominent influencers, Manisha has manifested a special place in the hearts of her admirers. She amassed a huge fan following of 5.4 million followers on Instagram with her one-of-a-kind personality.

From a young age, Manisha Rani faced numerous setbacks. When she was in 5th standard, her parents got divorced and her father won custody and took care of her. Having a passion for dancing, she then decided to pursue it as her career. But her father did not support the idea and refused her to give auditions.

Following this, Manisha ran away from her house to pursue her dream. She travelled to Kolkata by train without a ticket. Surprisingly, she managed to evade ticket collectors and reached Kolkata safely. Once in the city, she recognized the need to secure a source of income. Consequently, she started working as a waitress at weddings and events to make a living in the bustling urban environment.

Eventually, she was offered the role of a background dancer. But soon, she decided to quit working as a background dancer and start living her dream of an actress.

Consequently, she started making short videos on TikTok. In these videos, she showcased her prowess in both dancing and acting. Soon, she started to grab the attention of social media users.

After then, she also started getting offers to perform at numerous live events and gatherings. That is when she got the attention of the makers of the popular show Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari. This opportunity helped her to mark her niche in the glamour industry.

In the year 2023, a pivotal moment unfolded as she became a participant on the show Bigg Boss OTT 2. This golden opportunity served as a stepping stone that made her a household name. With her adorable personality, she left an indelible mark on the audience. She is now even addressed as the national crush of India.

Speaking to News18 Hindi, Manisha’s friend Rakesh shared, “My friendship with Manisha Rani spans several years. We lived close by and used to study together. Her passion for dance was evident.

He further added, “She ventured to Kolkata with aspirations of making it big in the glamorous industry. Residing in a rundown chawl with a leaky roof, she persevered. Besides her dance pursuits, she also took up teaching dance. Subsequently, her journey led her to Mumbai through DID.