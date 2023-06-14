Style Icon Shivathmika Rajashekar Dazzles In Gorgeous Grey Lehenga, Stunning Pics Out

Shivathmika Rajashekar, a prominent actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, has garnered attention for her remarkable acting skills since her debut in 2019. She made her mark in the lead role of KVR Mahendra’s film Dorasani, starring alongside Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of Vijay Deverakonda. Alongside her acting prowess, Shivathmika’s fashion choices have also kept her in the spotlight.

Recently, the actress took the internet by storm as she shared captivating photographs from a recent photo session. In the pictures, Shivathmika can be seen effortlessly slaying in a stunning grey-coloured embellished lehenga. Her ensemble featured a strappy blouse with intricate crisscross detailing, paired with a matching lehenga skirt.

She chose not to wear a dupatta, highlighting her unique style. Complementing her look, she opted for a nude makeup palette and left her wavy tresses cascading down. The final touch was provided by a set of statement earrings and a matching bangle, perfectly enhancing her overall appearance. Accompanying the mesmerising photos, she captioned the post as “A tiny fairy tale."

Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post one of her users commented, " Soo cute", another one said, " Your smile is so beautiful". “You are such a stunner," wrote the third user.

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the daughter of Rajasekhar Varadharajan, and Jeevitha Rajashekar, who is popularly known for their works in the Telugu film industry.

On the professional front, Shivathmika Rajashekar initially started her career as a producer before opting for acting. She has worked in several films, including Evadithe Nakenti, Nenjuku Needhi, and Satyameva Jayate to name a few.

However, Shivathmika was last seen in Krishna Vamsi’s Ranga Maarthaanda, which was released on March 22. The drama film also featured Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled jointly by Kalipu Madhu, and S. Venkat Reddy under the banner of Rajashyamala Entertainments, Housefull Movies, and Mythri Movie Makers. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and Shivathmika also received immense appreciation for her character.

Apart from this, the actress has also acted in popular films like Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, Nenjuku Needhi, and Nitham Oru Vaanam starring Abhirami, Arjunan, and Aparna Balamurali.