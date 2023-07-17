Style Stars Sharman Joshi And Sahil Khan To Come Together For Another Entertainer After Two Decades; Deets

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, who shot to fame with their comedy film Style and Xcuse Me, are all set to share screen space once again in a yet-untitled film. Sharman and Sahil first joined hands in 2001 and later in 2003. Their new film is all set to roll and will also mark the launch of a new actress. It will be

shot extensively in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking of the collaboration, actor Sharman Joshi said , “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots."

Actor Sahil Khan added , “The writer and the director – Sam Khan – and I have known each other for long and

I am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He’s a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who’s penning the dialogues and the screenplay, said, “The film will be a full-on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewers glued to their seats."

Producer Hitesh Khushalani said that bringing back Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan together for a film is ab attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen. “Sharman’s comic timing is too good, and Sahil’s sense of humour is natural. They both will make the audience burst into peels of laughter," he said

Directed and written by Sam Khan, with screenplay and dialogues by Milap Zaveri, the yet-to-be-titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production and Hitesh Khushalani, and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta.