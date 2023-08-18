Subhash Ghai Drops BIG Hint About Khal Nayak Sequel, Says 'We Have Offers From Studios' | Exclusive

Popularly known as Hindi cinema’s biggest showman, Subhash Ghai has delivered several iconic movies in his nearly 40-year career. From Ram Lakhan to Khal Nayak and Pardes to Taal, Ghai has cemented himself as one of the most influential filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. After entertaining the movie audience for four decades, Ghai has now ventured into television with his latest production titled Jaanaki, which airs on DD National.

“I had the story for Jaanaki with me for the longest time and it was very close to my heart, as it’s about women empowerment. I made Pardes, Taal, Dil and Yaadein, which were all about women empowerment. But when Doordarshan approached me, that’s when I presented them this story and they liked it, too. The reason I chose Doordarshan is because, they were genuine, they agreed for the price we asked for, and we were given creative freedom. I cannot work in any place where the creative freedom is with the executive."

He continued, “I wanted Rekhaji to play the lead role (in Jaanaki). But I started shooting for Pardes, so I decided to keep this for later.”

Ghai recently grabbed many eyeballs after he hinted at the possibility of a sequel for Sanjay Dutt-starrer Khal Nayak. When asked about the same, he said, “We have iconic films like Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, these films are still relevant. Now, in Khal Nayak, if Ballu Balram comes on screen, how will that be? Then why should any producer not think of reviving and move the story ahead? So, definitely Khal Nayak and other films are being discussed. We even have offers from other studios, but the mentality of these studios are very commercial, wherein we are thinking how to better what we already have.”

Disclosing some of the works in the pipeline, Ghai revealed, “You will soon hear about the movies we have in the pipeline. In fact, you will soon hear that Subhash Ghai is also returning to direction. You will know it within six month’s time.” Talking about why he took a break from direction post 2014, Ghai said, “I wasn’t directing because the commercials that comes with a film has become a lot twisted. You need a budget to make a movie, but agar saara paisa star lekar gaya toh film kya banaenge? Every script has a budget. I was upset with that a little. However, I have been in constant touch with cinema some way or the other.”