Subhash Ghai Teases Sanjay Dutt About Madhuri Dixit: 'Ye Bolta Tha... Par Dekhta Madhuri Ki Taraf'

Subhash Ghai and Sanjay Dutt had a grand reunion for the celebration of 30 years of their iconic movie Khalnayak. A special screening of the 1993 action drama was organised by Subhash Ghai in Mumbai on Monday. The event saw Sanjay, Subhash, Jackie Shroff, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun in attendance. However, Madhuri Dixit, who played the leading lady in Khalnayak, skipped the event.

During the event, Subhash tried to tease Sanjay about Madhuri, leaving the actor visibly embarrassed. When the filmmaker was asked if he was certain that the movie would be a hit and remembered even after so many years, Subhash said, “I was always quite confident but as a director you have your moments of nervousness too. But Sanju was more confident than me about the movie."

Taking a fun jibe at Sanjay, the director added, “Ye (Sanjay Dutt) bolta tha, yeh picture bohot door tak jaayegi par dekhta tha Madhuri ki taraf." For the unversed, Sanjay and Madhuri were romantically linked to each other in the ’90s. They’ve worked together in many movies, including Saajan.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recalled how Subhash Ghai made him wear a Ghagra Choli for the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche featuring Madhuri Dixit. He said, “Main set pe aaya toh vohi bandook pehni thi. Toh Subhash ji ne bola isko ghagra choli pehnao. Main shock main tha, maine bola ‘Sir aap kya kar rahe ho?’ Unhone bola ‘Nahi tu pehen ke aa.’ Maine bola ‘Ghagra choli kyu pehen ke aaun?’ Unhone bola ‘Kyuki tu choli ke peeche rahega. (I came to the set and Subhash said, ‘Make him wear the blouse and skirt. I was shocked. I asked, ‘Sir, what are you doing?’ He told me to go wear it. I asked, ‘Why should I wear the skirt and blouse?’ He said, ‘You will be behind it’)."