‘Success Is A Journey, Not A Destination’: Sivakarthikeyan At Maaveeran Event

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently delivered a hit film, Maaveeran. With the success of Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin and featuring Aditi Shankar as the female lead, he added another feather to his cap. The film grossed around Rs 70 crores in its first week. To celebrate such a massive success, Maaveeran’s team recently organised a meeting to thank fans and audience for their support and love. Talking at the event, Sivakarthikeyan shared how he defines success. He said that after the failure of his films like Hero and Prince, he delivered hits like Namma Veetu Pillai, Doctor and Maveeran. He said success is just two sides of the same coin. Sivakarthikeyan added, “Success and failure come and go in life. I believe success is a journey, not a destination."

Maaveeran also stars actress Saritha, Aditi Shankar, Monisha, Yogi Babu, Mysskin and Sunil. Bharat Shankar composed the film’s music. The movie was released on July 14. Maaveeran lived up to its anticipation, attracting a massive crowd to theatres on its opening day. Fans appreciated Maaveeran for its gripping tale, leaving positive reviews.

In the film, Sivakarthikeyan plays a cartoonist named Sathya. After a head injury, the timid cartoonist starts hearing voices narrating his life as an epic tale of heroism, urging him to take on Jeyakodi (Mysskin), a corrupt politician. Maaveeran is hailed as a political satire, providing a commentary on the present political landscape in Tamil Nadu. The impact of the film was felt on social media, as soon as it was released. Fans lauded Sivakarthikeyan’s performance, praising his impeccable comic timing and remarkable acting.

Sivakarthikeyan has garnered immense popularity over the years. Starting his career as a talented mimicry artist, he gained popularity by winning the comedy reality show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. Thereafter, he ventured into cinema, making his debut in 2012 with the movie Marina. Sivakarthikeyan, since then, has been a part of several blockbuster hits including Namma Veettu Pillai, Velaikkaran, Doctor, Prince, and Kanaa. He has established himself as a household name in Tamil Nadu and enjoys an enormous fanbase.