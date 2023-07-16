Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Breaks Silence On Why She Quit Acting After Marriage: ‘My Husband Said Don’t Act’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is one of the most popular actresses of her time. She has been grabbing the limelight recently after she made some shocking revelations about her relationship with Shekhar Kapur. Recently, Suchitra opened up about her decision to quit acting after her marriage with Shekhar Kapur. In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she shared that her husband at the time, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, stopped her from acting and she was okay with the decision too.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Suchitra replied to the question saying, “Because her husband tells her he doesn’t want her to act. I also feel that if my parents were not so strict, I would have not gravitated towards films. I was a rebel. In retrospect, I don’t know… like I said.. Slavery.. I think I just had this mad, passionate, crazy idea of love. So, when my husband said don’t act, I said ok. So, it wasn’t so important. It’s not like somebody held a gun at my head and said ‘you can’t do.’ I was so in my world, it did not matter. That’s what I wanted. I wanted marriage, I wanted kids and I wanted a family and I never thought…”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got married in 1999 and got divorced in 2007. They have a daughter named Kaveri, who will soon make her Bollywood debut.

She has recently also shared that the acclaimed director had cheated on her during their marriage. She added that marriages don’t break because of infidelity. She said, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.” Suchitra and Shekhar were married for 12 years before they called it off in 1999.

Suchitra is best known for her performance in the romantic comedy Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. While she went on a sabbatical immediately after, she was most recently seen in the Prime Video India romantic film Odd Couple opposite Vijay Raaz and as Neela in Prime Video India legal drama series Guilty Minds last year.