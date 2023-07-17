Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Cried After Slapping Shah Rukh Khan: 'Took a Lot of Takes... He Would...'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been sharing interesting anecdotes about her time working with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress starred with him on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah, and their on-screen chemistry is still loved by fans. While Suchitra had previously revealed that Shah Rukh used to think about Gauri while performing romantic scenes, she opened up about the shocking slap scene in the film.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Suchitra revealed that multiple takes were taken to get the perfect shot and eventually, she broke down. “I started crying because I had to slap Shah Rukh and it was going take after take. Finally, I burst out crying, because I couldn’t do it anymore. I was like, ‘How can I slap someone?’ Kundan was particular that it be real, we wouldn’t do play-acting. Shah Rukh of course was a gentleman, so he wouldn’t say anything but I could see him (flinch)," she said.

“I burst out crying and said I can’t do it anymore! By then Kundan had his take, but it was very painful. Shah Rukh is a pro, but I burst out crying because I couldn’t do it," Suchitra added.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released on February 25, 1994. This year, the film completed 29 years of its release. Shah Rukh marked the occasion with a special tweet. “At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!” he tweeted.

On the work front, Suchitra was most recently seen in the Prime Video India romantic film Odd Couple opposite Vijay Raaz and as Neela in Prime Video India legal drama series Guilty Minds last year. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan.