Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Shooting Days; Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Was Thinking…’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is known as one of the classic cults. The romantic drama not only impressed fans with its storyline but also with its songs. Well, recently in an interview, Suchitra reminisced about the shooting days of the iconic film. She mentioned that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently married then, would think of Gauri Khan while doing scenes with her.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “I used to mainly talk to Gauri, I don’t think I spoke much to Shah Rukh. I always say this that I think jab Shah Rukh Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa karrahe the, woh mujhe nahi dekh rahe the woh Gauri ko dekh rahe the.” Suchitra meant Shah Rukh would look at her and think about Gauri.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released in 1994 and was directed by Kundan Shah. The film marks the debut of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and also starred Deepak Tijori in the lead role. Apart from them, it also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava, and Ashutosh Gowarikar among others.

Going ahead, Suchitra also revealed that the reason behind Shah Rukh Khan’s innocent expressions. She said, “Isliye woh expressions sab itna masoom, itna real (that’s why those expressions were so innocent, so real). It was all so real. So I think he would look at me and think that he is looking at Gauri. Becasue unki nayi nayi shaadi huyi thi (they were newly married then) and yeah so that’s what brought out that innocence and earnestness.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a blockbuster hit. He will be next seen in Jawan. Makers today announced that the trailer will be releasing soon. However, the date has not been announced. Apart from this, he also has Dunki in which he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu.