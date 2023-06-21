Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Song Shararat Out; Encouragers Listeners To Imagine Own Version Of Love

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who is best known for playing Aana in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa alongside Shah Rukh Khan, is ready to make waves in the industry once again with her latest single, Shararat on World Music Day. The song, along with the music video, is out now, across various digital platforms. Produced by Suchitra herself, the song features music composed by singer and composer Sunita Nagarajan, while the lyrics have been penned by Mayur Puri, known for his work in blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and more. Check out the music video here:

Suchitra is back with a new single after 5 years. The music video is simple and focuses on the beautiful melody and meaningful lyrics. The song questions traditional ideas of romance and allows listeners to imagine their own version of love. Suchitra believes that music is a gift from above and uses it to express her gratitude. According to the actor-singer, her new single represents her playful and loving approach towards life. It’s a way for her to express her gratitude and show love to life itself. She believes that if you embrace life with mischief, joy, and lightness, it will reward you with a smile.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has established herself as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry. Starting as a singer in the 1990s with popular albums like “Dole Dole" and “Zindagi," she later ventured into acting with notable projects like the film “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" alongside Shahrukh Khan. In 2013, she authored the bestselling novel “Drama Queen," which she adapted into a successful solo theatrical production. Suchitra is also gaining recognition on OTT platforms with appearances in engaging shows on Amazon Prime and other upcoming projects.