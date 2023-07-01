Sudesh Bhosale Birthday: THIS Bollywood Superstar is the First Person to Wish Legendary Singer on His Birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDESH BHOSALE: Sudesh Bhosale is a well-known playback singer and dubbing artist. He has delivered legendary songs in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hum, Darr, Baghban, Aankhen, Agneepath, and more. His breakthrough came with the movie Zalzala in 1988, and since then, Sudesh has continuously thrived, dedicating himself to entertaining his fans. Throughout his musical journey, Sudesh Bhosale has sung for Amitabh Bachchan more than any other artist and is known for his remarkable ability to mimic the legendary actor.
On his birthday, we pay tribute to the musical maestro and explore some of his top songs for Amitabh Bachchan.
Top Songs Sudesh Bhosle sung for Amitabh Bachchan:
- Jumma Chumma De De - Hum (1991)
This high-energy song is one of the most popular and loved songs featuring Amitabh Bachchan. His charismatic dance moves and Sudesh Bhosale’s energetic vocals make this song an evergreen favorite.
- Say Shava Shava - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
The song stands out as a lively and vibrant celebration. Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the song adds a unique charm, and Sudesh Bhosale’s rendition adds to its infectious energy.
- Sona Sona - Major Saab (1998)
This romantic duet between Amitabh Bachchan and Sonali Bendre is a soulful melody. Sudesh Bhosale’s emotive singing accentuates the chemistry between the lead actors.
- Meri Makhna Meri Soniye - Baghban (2003)
It is a fun and lively song that showcases Amitabh Bachchan’s playful side. Sudesh Bhosale’s vocals bring out the joyful essence of the song.
- Na Na Na Re - Mrityudaata (1997)
Na Na Na Re is a peppy and catchy track featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s energetic dance performance. Sudesh Bhosale’s dynamic voice makes it a hit on dance floors.
Happy Birthday Sudesh Bhosale: 6 Facts
- One rare fact about Sudesh Bhosale is that every year, on his special day, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is consistently the first one to wish him. Sudesh was pleasantly surprised when Amitabh sent him a heartfelt birthday message exactly at 12:01 am once. Since that unforgettable moment, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday message has consistently been the first one Sudesh receives every year.
- Sudesh Bhosale’s family background is deeply rooted in the world of arts. His mother, Suman Bhosale, was a classical singer, and his maternal grandmother, Durgabai Shirodkar, was also a classical artiste on All India Radio.
- Sudesh Bhosale’s father was a skilled painter. He painted film posters for well-known productions like Rajshri Productions and V Shantaram’s films. Despite being adept at both music and painting, Sudesh initially joined his father’s studio as an assistant at the young age of 14.
- In the year 1982, Sudesh Bhosale joined the renowned orchestra group, Melody Makers. He began performing on stage, marking the beginning of his journey as a performer in the music industry.
- Sudesh Bhosale played a significant role in the film industry by stepping in to imitate Sanjeev Kumar for the unfinished film ‘Professor ki Padosan’ after the actor’s untimely demise.
- Sudesh Bhosale fondly recalls the time when Amitabh Bachchan first heard him sing, expressing surprise at the striking similarity between their voices. The experience of those days filled with musical interactions with Amitabh was immensely enjoyable and fun for Sudesh.