Sudha Murty Feels Shah Rukh Khan Is The Only Actor Capable Of Replacing Dilip Kumar

The world of cinema has seen many legendary actors come and go, leaving behind a trail of inspiration for generations to come. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, shed light on her personal hero and the actor she believes has the potential to match his iconic status.

In a star-studded episode, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty, joined by Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon, disclosed a personal revelation. With nostalgia in her voice, she recalled about her youthful admiration for the late actor Dilip Kumar, saying, “He was simply ‘lajawaab’.” However, Sudha Murthy didn’t shy away from acknowledging Shah Rukh Khan as the only actor capable of matching Dilip Kumar’s ability to portray emotions.

It was after watching Veer Zaara, she told her daughter that if Dilip Kumar was young today, he would have taken on the role played by SRK, adding that now, “Shah Rukh Khan is taking his place. Only he can do it."

"When i was young, my hero was Dilip Kumar. He was simply laajawab. Next to him, another actor who can act with that kind of emotion is #ShahRukhKhan. When i saw Veer Zaara, i told my daughter- if Dilip Kumar would have been young, he'd have done Veer Zaara!": #SudhaMurthy pic.twitter.com/gXm9LtRNdC — WAJAHAT ᴷᴷᴿ (@iamwajahat_555) May 15, 2023

There’s no denying that Shah Rukh Khan has a special charisma that has earned him the moniker ‘King of Bollywood’. He represents an era where actors had a massive influence on popular culture, and many consider him to be the last of the true stars in Bollywood. Sudha Murty’s admiration for SRK’s talent only adds to his already massive fan following.

top videos

During the episode, Sudha Murty also shared an intriguing tale from her life. She revealed her love for movies and recalled a time when she took up a challenge to watch a movie every day for 365 days while she was in Pune. Undeterred by the task, Sudha Murty successfully completed the challenge, showcasing her love for cinema.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently made a remarkable comeback with the blockbuster film Pathaan after a gap of five years. Currently, he is preparing for the release of Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, slated to hit the screens in September. Alongside this, he is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki.