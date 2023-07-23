Sudha Murty Praises Alia Bhatt’s Acting, Recalls Having Tears In Her Eye After Watching Raazi

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her career and this journey, she has essayed some strong roles on screen which is still fresh in the minds of her fans including Sehmaat in Raazi. Meghna Gulzar’s directorial was loved by all sections. Recently, a popular personality Sudha Murty showered praise on Alia Bhatt for her stellar acting prowess. In a heartfelt appreciation, she recalled being moved to tears while watching the actress’s performance in the critically acclaimed movie Raazi.

In a recent interview with Kunal Vijaykar, the teacher and philanthropist expressed her love for watching films. Praising Alia, she said, “I normally don’t cry in theatre but I cried watching her in Raazi. She is a really good actor.” In the same interview, she revealed watching her first film in 1958 and since then she has been a fan of Vyjanthimala.

Recently, in The Kapil Sharma Show, Murty revealed that the late actor Dilip Kumar was her hero when she was young. She said, “When I was young, my hero was Dilip Kumar. He was simply lajawaab (incredible). Next to him, another actor who can act with that kind of emotion is Shah Rukh Khan.”

Coming back to Raazi, the spy thriller revolves around the real-life story of an Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer (Vicky Kaushal) to serve as an undercover spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of the brave and resilient protagonist garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Alia Bhatt has consistently delivered powerful performances in a wide range of roles. Who could forget her performance in Highway?

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her next release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co starring Ranveer Singh. The actors are currently busy promoting the film. It is releasing this month itself. Apart from this, she is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.