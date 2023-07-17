Sudhakar Komakula's Music Video Memories, Record in 5 Languages, Out Soon

Sudhakar Komakula is all set for his next release, which is a music video named Memories. The song has been produced under the banner of Sukha Media. The song was shot in the beautiful city of San Francisco with real-world footage and 2D animation. The song has been recorded in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, and it will soon be available on YouTube.

The song is composed by Arun and sung by Rahul Sipligunj in Telugu, and Vasuki Vaibhav sang it in Kannada, which will be an amazing experience for viewers to listen to. The video also has a simple hook step at the end that invites everyone to join in and dance all together. Sudhakar Komakulu has done the production for the project Memories, which will give a dose of entertainment following his past projects.

According to some reports, the music video will give a sense of nostalgia as it is an appreciation of a transformative journey of life where the journey of a young man who is lost in life reaches a point where he understands his destination and where he belongs.

This song has been directed by filmmaker Anvesh Bhashyam, who has also worked as a writer for a short film named Chotu. It has been co-produced by Sharad Gumaste under Red Cedar Entertainment. In Hindi dialect, the song was sung by Ritesh Rao G, while in Malayalam, it was sung by Arjun Vijay. The song has been edited by Srikanth R. Patnaik. The lyrics of the song have been written by lyricist Purna Chary.

Sudakar Komakula, who works for Telugu cinema, made his debut in 2012 with the film Life is Beautiful. After that, he was seen in movies like Hang Up, which was a thriller film, followed by romantic drama movies like Vundile Manchi Mundu Munduna, Nuvvu Thopu Raa, and romantic comedy Kundanapu Bomma.