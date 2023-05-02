Sudhir Mishra Talks About 'Imagined Nepotism', Says ‘Even Worst Director Casts Right So Films Work’ | Exclusive

Five years after Daas Dev (2018), filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is gearing up for a theatrical release with Afwaah. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and Sumeet Vyas, the film revolves around how rumours can land people in life-threatening situations and cause havoc. In an exclusive interaction with News18, Mishra tells us that the film industry has fallen prey to multiple rumours time and again, which has caused people to develop a wrong perception about how it functions.

He says, “People speak about the film industry in a way as if we’re solely responsible for the employment and economy of India. Then there’s nepotism. People think many don’t get work because of some imagined nepotism.” Drawing examples of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who have climbed the ladder of success and stardom without having any connection with the film industry, Mishra states, “Let’s talk about the big boys… Is Shah Rukh Khan a result of nepotism? Is Akshay Kumar a result of nepotism? No. People come from all over the country and work here. Are they all results of nepotism? Of course, there’s some amount of nepotism. But it exists even among lawyers and businesspersons.”

Much like many in showbiz who have been vocal about the downside of nepotism, the Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005) and Serious Men (2020) director points out that favouritism can take an actor only till a certain point and following that, it only merit that will determine the longevity of their careers. “We won’t be casting our children if their film doesn’t work and if it works, then we have the right to cast them. There’s a third person in our lives – the audience. We’re not just little slaves to the craft but also interested in cinema and art. Even the worst director will cast right so that their films work. If the audience rejects the cast, they won’t get another film again. That our film industry is completely nepotistic is a rumour but people believe in it and then react to it,” he elaborates.

Mishra asserts that the bane of nepotism has robbed many actors of their hard work and has trivialised their determination and sincerity. “I’ve been around. I’m pretty senior. I come from a background where I’ve seen power. This is a bunch of fairly hardworking people. Of course, there are exceptions, but they’re part of the same society,” he says.

So, what does he attribute to this mindset of constantly targeting actors and the film industry? “This same society says that for one person to succeed, it’s important for another person to fail. We’re part of the viciousness of the world. So, it’s not just the film industry. Viciously competing and glorying in another person’s failure is a part of the world we’re in. The moment we hear someone is ill, the first thought that comes to us is that we’re well. Much like the rest of the world, the film industry has also fallen prey to that mindset,” he explains.

But keeping all the negativity surrounding Bollywood aside, Mishra feels rather thankful to his long-time friend and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for backing a film like Afwaah. “People say nobody has the guts to make a film like this. But Anubhav does. It’s easier said than done but it’s tough to put your money on a thriller on rumours and be loyal to the idea of the film in our times,” he remarks. Speaking about why Afwaah makes for a relevant film, he adds, “This film is about what happens to an individual when he’s chased by a rumour. It’s like a monster that starts chasing a person. Rumours are dangerous because they spread and infect so many people. Wherever you go, it reaches before you. That’s the terrible thing about a rumour. It destroys the person spreading it also, vitiating the entire atmosphere. If children grow up in an environment like that, they’re going to grow up and compete with the world, believing the rumours.”

Afwaah is slated to release on May 5, 2023.

