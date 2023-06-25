Suga Brings PSY On Stage For Surprise That That Performance and BTS Fans Lose Their Minds

BTS member Suga commenced the last leg of his D-Day Tour at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, Korea on Saturday, June 24, and what a night it was. The sold-out show was filled with energy and cheers as the rapper set the stage on fire with his hit songs like Haegum, Life goes on, and D-Daeng, among many more. ENHYPEN and LE SSERAFIM members were also present at the concert. However, PSY’s surprise appearance became the key highlight of last night.

Fans roared and screamed with delight as the popular duo performed ‘That That’ together. The song was sung and produced in collaboration between the artists. Ending the set with the iconic ‘That That’ pose, the K-pop stars shared a brotherly hug before PSY left the stage.

The Gangnam-style singer even took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans. He wrote, “was #dday with @agustd 간만에 #민윤기와박재상". Fans were quick to fill his comment sections with comments like, “THEIR ENERGIES ON STAGE IT’S PHENOMENAL", “Thank you for this performance with Suga, we had so fun", and “The performance was fire". Users even spammed the comments with funny gifs of PSY and Suga to show their appreciation.

Check out the post here:

‘That That’ was released last year in April and is part of Park Jae-sang’s Psy 9th. The music video was released on YouTube, and it currently has 44.8 crore views. It is produced and co-written by Suga.

The ARMYs couldn’t keep calm and even took to Twitter to share their reactions:

i was incredibly shocked by how loud armys were for a song they weren't even prepared for… tonight's singing and chanting was really unmatched #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul pic.twitter.com/Pv4dTEKsQl— -ㅅ- (@jjk1d2) June 24, 2023

Can't believe I witnessed this live! I was so confused like what song is this ?? it's not on the setlist ???? and then we saw Psy walking out from backstage and it was madness we all got up and danced #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul pic.twitter.com/GpmSkIqOPs— EM⁷ bangtankosmos FESTA (@btskosmos1306) June 24, 2023

“He doesn’t usually do just one song” Can we talk about how huge it was for Psy to come on for That That? It’s clear that Yoongi isn’t just any artist to Psy #YOONGI #SUGA #AgustD #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_Seoul #BTS pic.twitter.com/fg7j8PJgiO — ⟭On the Road to D-Day!⟬ (@KimsterW) June 24, 2023

Min Yoongi is the only member of BTS who has gone on an official solo tour across the globe. The rapper kicked off his tour at Belmont Park, New York, last April and has been travelling to different countries since then. He will be performing the final concert today in Seoul, and fans are expecting the rest of the BTS members to attend the concert and maybe even perform with him.