Suga of BTS Plans To Retire At THIS Age, Says 'Let Me Rest A Little Bit Before I Die...'

BTS member Suga recently opened up about his thoughts on retirement. The rapper, who was all of 17 years old when he joined BTS, has been busy since the K-pop group’s debut. Not only has he been a part of BTS’ historic journey but in the recent years, he has been collaborating with fellow Korean musicians, such as IU and PSY, and delivering hit songs with them. Currently, Min Yoongi has been busy with his solo tour.

Earlier this week, Suga returned to South Korea after wrapping his US tour and met with a small group of fans. Hosting a meet and greet session, which was called Agust D D-DAY: Movie Night, in Seoul, he opened up about his career and the mention of retirement came up. The Daechwita rapper confessed he sees himself working only till the age of 60.

“I envision myself performing until my 60s," he said, as reported by AllKPop. Fans replied with a massive roar and even urged him to work till his final moments. Amid the roaring replies, SUGA light-heartedly replied, “Let me rest a little bit before I die though. I don’t think I’ll be able to even hold a mic at that age!"

Fan accounts also revealed that the rapper spoke about his learnings from his solo tour. He revealed that it was during this tour that he thought he wants to perform on stage for as long as possible. “When I had a concert in LA, Bang PD and other staff members in our company also came, then we talked. There are staff members who’ve worked with me since I was trainee. They told me, ‘Yoongi-ah, you would do this for a long time,'" he said.

Meanwhile, Suga has wrapped his quick break in South Korea and was spotted leaving for Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon. The media spotted Yoongi at the airport, making his way to the Indonesian capital to kick off the Asia leg of his tour. The concert is slated to take place on Friday.

K media reports that SUGA is headed to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the kick off of his #D_DAY_TOUR in Asia this Friday, via Incheon International Airport.Have a safe flight Yoongi! pic.twitter.com/5RWRKyxIS9 — (@dSUGA_1993) May 24, 2023

Suga is slated to perform in Kanagawa and Bangkok, among other places, as well.