Suhail Nayyar On Bold Scenes With Tamannaah Bhatia In Jee Karda; 'She Made Me Feel Comfortable'

Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news lately after her relationship became official with Vijay Varma. The actress is all set to break her ‘no-kiss’ policy in the upcoming anthology Lust Stories. However, even prior to that, the actress delivered some steamy intimate scenes in Jee Karda with her co-star Suhail Nayyar. The actor now reveals that Tamannaah made him feel comfortable during those bold scenes.

In an interview with PinkVilla, Suhail Nayyar recalled, “it was Arunima and Tamanna who made me feel comfortable while doing such scenes. I remember one of the scenes was shot on the first day when we were not supposed to shoot the scene but due to some issues we had to and there was no intimacy coordinator on set that day, but we did it because of the way Arunima handled it and the way Tamanna made me feel comfortable. I personally felt that whatever we tried to showcase, was pretty much achieved."

He added, “The intimate scenes were very aesthetically shot, and we did a lot of preparation for them. The main thing about these scenes is that they are not there to titillate anyone or grab eyeballs. They are there because they are just as important to the story as any other aspect. I feel that audiences are ready for such scenes and that is why they are there to show the real lives of these people.”

In a recent interview, Tamannaah opened up about her intimate scenes with Suhail in the show and thanked the director Arunima Sharma for making it ‘easy and comfortable’.

“These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the journies of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially, when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters)," she told DNA.

Tamannaah further called the director of the show an ‘intimacy instructor’ and added, “I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe in their lives, nobody else would know them so deeply so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit."

Jee Karda revolved around Lavanya (played by Tamannaah), a woman who is unable to come to terms with the idea of marriage with her fiance Rishabh (Suhail) and the subsequent challenges.