Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Recreate Their Viral Childhood Photo With Water Guns

Starkids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor share a close bond and often dish out major BFF goals. Having grown up together, the kids have several fond moments and photos which have also time and again been shared on social media. Having said that, the trio recently recreated their viral childhood photo, where all of them posed with water guns.

In the photo, the girls looked all things radiating. While Ananya looked pretty in a white T-shirt, Suhana donned a blue outfit with polka dots. Shanaya on the other hand wore a black dress. While treating her fans with the then and now photo, Ananya added a gif sticker which read, “Sisters 4ever (forever).”

Have a look at the photo:

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Shanaya on the other hand is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. While Ananya has already made her Bollywood debut back in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Suhana Khan will be making her film debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Shanaya Kapoor will also be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak.

Earlier during Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar asked Ananya if she felt that her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya will survive due to their acting aspirations. Ananya answered in the affirmative and said, “Yes, Because it’s not even friendship anymore. I think it’s family.”

She also added that their friendship wouldn’t suffer despite the ‘industry dynamics’. “I think that we all just have a lot of genuine love for each other. Whenever I talk about this I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors together. We have had so many discussions. We played so many acting games. So, I think I’ll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that.”