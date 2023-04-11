Suhana Khan Dresses To Kill In Red, Slips Into a Chic Crop Top and Pants For Her 1st Solo Event

Suhana Khan doesn’t need any introduction. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently trending all over the news as the star kid is all set to make her acting debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She will be seen as Veronica in Netflix’s upcoming film The Archies. Well, ahead of the film’s release, the budding actress is making her presence everywhere. Today she was seen at an event and was looking ravishing in a red colour co-rd set.

To take the centre stage at a brand event, which announced her as their new brand ambassador, Suhana opted to keep her makeup to minimalistic and was seen leaving her hair open. To complete her look she chose a nude colour lipstick with a little shimmer on her cheekbones. She was seen posing for the shutterbugs with a smile and also with others.

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier in the day, Suhana had shared a sunkissed picture of herself and asked fans to guess where she was. Later she revealed where she was. She added a breathtaking city view from a skyscraper showing the sunset. It read, “Touchdown. Hi New York City.” She later clarified that she was in Mumbai.

Recently, she also marked her presence at NMACC with her mother Gauri Khan, and brother Aryan Khan. She was looking very beautiful. Talking about her upcoming film, The Archies, the makers have already released the first look but are yet to announce the release date. Fans are waiting for the release.

Last year in December, the cast of The Archies wrapped up the shooting of the film. Zoya Akhtar shared several pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, “Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude".

The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Talking about The Archies, Zoya stated that she is quite nervous about the project. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying to The Hindu.

