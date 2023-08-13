Suhana Khan Exudes Elegance In Black As She Attends A Book Launch Event In Town

Suhana Khan has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the young star kid has dished out major style goals with her charm and aura. She recently attended the book launch event in town, bringing in the perfect balance between elegance and beauty. Sharing a bundle of pictures from the same, she wrote, “Thank you @koel.purie for having me!! and thank you @maliniagarwal for moderating such a lovely conversation❤️❤️ #clearlyinvisibleinparis.”

Suhana looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. She kept her way locks lose, and donned one of her brightest smiles. She completed her look with hoop earrings and looked effortlessly glam. She truly looked like a vision to behold. Her bestie Ananya Panday called her ‘prettiest girl in the world’ in the comment section. Meanwhile, Suhana’s cousin Alia wrote, ‘You’re too stunning.’

Have a look at the photos :

Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan enjoys a massive fan following. She is one of the most loved star kids in tinsel town. Her social media posts go viral in no time and fans love her.

On the work front, she will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement,

Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.

The film is slated for a release on Netflix, later this year.