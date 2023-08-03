Suhana Khan Exudes Princess Vibes As She Stuns In a Blue Saree For Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement

Suhana Khan never fails to impress all with her simplicity and style. Each time, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter is snapped in public, she wins everyone’s heart. On Thursday night too, Suhana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement party.

Suhana Khan sported a blue saree and looked gorgeous as ever. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and bangles. The starkid also opted for a small matching bindi and kept her tresses open. Needless to say, Suhana Khan looked prettiest as always.

Soon after the pictures and videos of Suhana surfaced online, social media user complimented her look. While some called her ‘princess’, others simply dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section. Check out some of her pictures here:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon be making her acting debut with The Archies. It is a teenage, musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Kushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. It will also star Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal in key roles.

Earlier this year, Reema Kagti, who has co-written The Archies with Zoya told Scroll.in, “We are not dealing with characters who might be Veronica or Betty but our Archies is a true adaptation of the comic. We hope to not just bring Archie to an Indian audience familiar with the comics but also make it relevant for younger people who may not have read the comics."

The Archies is scheduled to release on Netflix in November this year.