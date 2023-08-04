Suhana Khan Gets Brutally Trolled For 'Colour Correction' In Lipstick Ad: 'What Are These Brands...'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been facing criticism for allegedly lightening her skin colour for a lipstick ad. A poster of Suhana posing for the lipstick commercial has surfaced on Reddit, with netizens calling the brand out for allegedly “colour correcting" Suhana to give her a more fair skin tone.

A user shared the poster and captioned it as: “Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks like Ankita Lokhande." The poster went viral in no time, with netizens began trolling the brand and Suhana for agreeing to do it.

One user wrote, “God forbid a woman is dusky in ads. WT* are these brands smoking these days?" Another one said, “And that too for a lipstick! They could have easily found a shade as per Suhana’s actual dusky colour tone. That’s the whole point of a credible international makeup brand that they are inclusive, isn’t it?" A third user commented, “Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana’s dusky face? It’s not flattering."

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has garnered a huge fan following even before her debut. This year, she is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Apart from Suhana, The Archies will mark the acting debuts of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram account, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.