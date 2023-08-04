Suhana Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Her Goa Getaway; Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda Send In Love

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The star kid often shares fun moments and snippets on her Instagram handle. Having said that, she recently shared a bundle of happy moments from her Goa vacation. The photos were also accompanied by a little note which read, “I ❤️ Goa 🌴.”

On seeing the photos, fans and well wishers dropped in heartfelt comments. Suhana’s best friend Ananya Panday wrote, “How did u think of this caption super creative.” One the other hand, Navya Nanda dropped in a heart emoji.

Have a look at the photos:

Suhana jetted off to Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba. Alia is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chhiba. Both are often seen holidaying together.

This year, Suhana is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As she prepares for her much-awaited acting debut, she is also making sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices.

The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana recently shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captured the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance. Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda on the trip.

The movie, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is slated for a release later this year. On Father’s Day Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter Suhana and re-shared the teaser clip of The Archies. The superstar wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for The Archies!.”