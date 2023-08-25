Suhana Khan Gives Thumbs Up to BFF Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2, Says ‘Bahot Ache’; Watch

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 has released today. Well, it’s still time for the audience review but looks like Suhana Khan is very much impressed by the comedy entertainer. The budding actress has given a thumbs-up to the film. Her video of reacting to her BFF’s film has gone viral on social media. To note, Suahan was spotted with Shanaya and Navya at the screening of Dream Girl 2 on Thursday.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Suhana coming out of the PVR when Shutterbugs asked her about the film. Smiling Suhana immediately replied saying ‘Bahot ache’. She was very much happy with the film. However, she did not reveal much about the comedy entertainer. Suhana Khan wore a sexy black colour crop top paired with jeans. Her makeup was kept minimalistic. To complete the look, she opted for straight hair and carried a handbag.

Watch the video here:

Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the screening of Dream Girl 2. There are rumours that Aditya and Ananya are dating but both have not made it official.

Coming to Suhana, She is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Archies will mark the acting debut of Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

About Dream Girl 2, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles. The trailer shows Ayushmann taking his avatar as a woman to another level. This time, he’s not only voicing Pooja (his character) but has also crossdressed. Once again, he’s seen poking and fooling a lot of men.