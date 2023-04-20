Suhana Khan Rocks Chic Summer Look at Airport, Is She Going to Delhi to Support KKR Against DC?

Though Suhana Khan hasn’t officially made her debut in the acting world, she surely knows how to steal the limelight with her attention-worthy social media updates. The glamourous star kid was recently papped at Mumbai airport flaunting her easy-breezy side. And fans loved this airport look of hers.

On Thursday, a Paparazzo handle shared a clip of Suhana Khan arriving at the airport in a blue patterned sundress and white sneakers. She also carried a black handbag and momentarily turned to wave at the paparazzi before making her entry into the airport premises. Needless to say, Suhana looked stunning as ever and the fans were impressed by her summer fashion statement.

Several of them took to the comment section to compliment the star kid. One of them wrote, “She is beautiful (heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Stylish fabulous confident girl!" Someone else said, “Hot as fire (with fire emojis)". A fan also stated, “She is really sweet(heart eyes emoji)" Others spammed the thread with various emojis.

The IPL fever has gripped the cricket fans once again. With ten teams competing for the winner’s title in the tournament, it’s natural for things to heat up on the field as well as in the stadium. Maintaining that trajectory,during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede recently, Suhana Khan was present to support her dad’s team and the camera captured the upcoming actress saying some cuss words after Ishan Kishan’s dismissal.

Suhana is all set to make her feature film debut with The Archies, directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late star Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making their acting debuts alongside Suhana. Later this year, the movie is expected to be released via the OTT platform Netflix.

