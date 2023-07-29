Suhana Khan Is All Hearts For BFF Shanaya Kapoor's Latest Look

Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor has been in the limelight even before her debut. Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, recently shared glimpses of her photoshoot with fans on Instagram. In the photos, Shanaya can be seen wearing blue shorts and a white crop top, and striking various poses for the lens. She can be seen donning a subtle dewy makeup look, flaunting her glowy and flawless skin. Shanaya chose to keep her wavy tresses open and free-flowing. Her casual yet chic look made fans’ hearts flutter. Shanaya added a butterfly emoticon in her post’s caption.

The photos went viral in no time, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens. Shanaya’s BFF Suhana Khan commented with heart-eye emoji and a “mmmmm”. Her mother also shared hearts under the post.

Some users trolled Shanaya Kapoor regarding the length of her shorts, questioning her choice of clothes. There were some who accused her of undergoing plastic surgery. One user wrote, “100 Percent plastic, full of plastic.” Apart from these negative reactions, most of the users shared positive views and comments on the pictures, praising her beauty. “So cute and pretty personality,” commented one user. “Beauty , attractive, future of bollywood,” wrote another user.

Shanaya has been subjected to trolling prior to this as well, during the nepotism debate. She has never reacted to any of these criticisms or trolling.

Shanaya Kapoor was all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Though her first release now will be the pan-India film Vrushabha, which will be headlined by Malayalam star Mohanlal. Zahra S Khan, the daughter of Salma Agha, will also be part of the project.

The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, is scheduled to commence shooting at the end of July. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms is producing Vrushabha which will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.