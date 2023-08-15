Suhana Khan Joins Khushi Kapoor and The Archies Co-Stars To Serve Independence Day Feast; Photos

On the occasion of Independence Day, star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor along with their Archies co-stars celebrated the day with a lunch feast in town. They were seen serving food to the guests at a plush restaurant. Several videos shared by the restaurant’s Instagram page has gone viral now.

Ahead of the feast, Suhana, Khushi along with Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja posed together at the restaurant. The team all decked in white, looked all things adorable. They donned their brightest smiles.

Have a look at the photos:

Coming back to The Archies, the film helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The makers recently unveiled a fresh teaser from the film. The video clip has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see a glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.

The buzz about The Archies is going stronger with each passing day. Ever since the firs look of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies was out, fans have been heaping praises for the fresh faces and star kids who would be making their film debut with the same. However, at the same time, the yet-to-be-released film was subjected to trolls as well as criticism.

When asked about the trolling, Zoya had earlier shared in an interview with Mid-day that of late, every film gets trolled. “I don’t know if [the trolling] is about my films. It’s about all films now. Everyone gets trolled!”

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."