Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Rock Mini Dresses At The Archies Co-Actor Mihir Ahuja's B'day Bash; Pics

The Archie’s gang reunited for co-actor Mihir Ahuja’s birthday bash in Mumbai. Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor arrived with co-star Vedang Raina, while Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, arrived alone. The birthday boy himself greeted Suhana outside the venue. She was later spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, making way out of the party and into her car. Pictures and videos of the star kids arriving in style for the bash have gone viral on the internet.

Suhana chose a pretty powder blue striped mini dress that was perfect for the rainy season, while Khushi went for a printed mini dress that showed off her neckline. Suhana wore her short hair down and secured it with a small hair clip, while Khushi left her hair open. They both kept their makeup simple and natural as they were papped at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is one of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to. The series will be based on the comics of the same name and the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. It will mark the debut for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda.

While Suhana awaits her digital debut with The Archies, reports are rife that she will be making her theatrical debut in a feature film which will also star Shah Rukh Khan. Buzz is that the film which is being backed by Siddharth Anand, will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani fame.

Set in the 1960s fictional hill station Riverdale in India, the series will chronicle the story of six friends. The Archies will arrive on Netflix soon, however, the exact release date is yet to be announced.