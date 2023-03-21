Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The Archies star often shares moments and snippets from her daily life which go viral in no time. Having said that, she recently dropped a couple of sun-kissed photos on her Instagram handle. The young star kid looked all things elegant.

Suhana donned a stunning white frock. Well-defined eyes, a messy bun, and a pink lip color tied her whole look together. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous and was a vision to behold. Fans, well-wishers and her best friends acknowledged the photos and dropped in heartfelt comments.

Ananya Panday wrote, ‘HELLO ,’ while Alanna Panday wrote, ‘Wow .’ Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba commented, “Suhanaaaa .” Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor also sent in their love.

Have a look at the photos :

Be it red carpet events, parties or casual outings, Suhana always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Recently at Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding, she looked absolutely stunning in a net saree with silver embellishments that included a chic bralette-style blouse and a silver-adorned net saree. She accessorised the look simply with delicate glam pieces and carried a matching purse. The aspiring actress surely aced the perfect wedding guest look.

Meanwhile on the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her debut alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot. The film is set in the 1960s and is based on the Archies comics which revolve around the themes of youth, rebellion, friendship, and love. It is written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre and will be released on Netflix this year.

Archie Comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. Reports suggest that in Zoya’s adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper.

Read all the Latest Movies News here