Suhana Khan On Studying Abroad At The Age of 15: 'It Was A Culture Shock'

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to make her debut in the Indian film industry through Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. But even before the release of the film, Suhana has already managed to captivate substantial attention through her appearances at various high-profile events. Speaking of which, she was recently invited as a special guest at the Koel Purie’s book launch event in Mumbai. The actress shared her insights on the new book, Clearly Invisible In Paris, and recalled leaving home at the age of 15 to study abroad.

During the book launch, Suhana Khan discussed how she relates to one of the book’s characters. When asked about leaving home to study abroad, Suhana Khan shared that she studied in the United Kingdom and New York and that it was the people and friendships that “made it home rather than the place."

Further, elaborating on her experience abroad, Suhana Khan said, “I wouldn’t call myself an immigrant and all. I went there to study. I left home when I was 15 for boarding school, so I think that was scary because it was definitely a culture shock, and I think it took me a while to feel at home, and when I did, it was because of the people there and how their friendship, their love made me feel seen when I felt invisible," as reported by Pinkvilla.

Koel Purie will also be seen in The Archies along with others from the lead cast such as Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina. The actress and author told The Hindustan Times, “Suhana will be helping me launch my book in Mumbai. She has become a good friend, as are Agastya, Khushi, and Vedang. It was really really fun to work with them. They are good kids ….I sound like such an aunty saying that! I am never an aunty, but these kids….they are very focused."

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will release on Netflix on November 24, 2023. It is the Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, set in 1964 in the Anglo-Indian hamlet of Riverdale, a fictional hill station in India. Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica Lodge in the film.