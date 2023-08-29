Suhana Khan Reveals What She Would Do If Her Boyfriend Flirts With Other Girls: 'I Would Dump Him'

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s film The Archies. Suhana will play the iconic character of Veronica Lodge in the movie based on the popular comic book series of the same name. In a recent interview, she talked about how she is different from Veronica in real life.

In an interview with Vogue India, Suhana was asked what Veronica would do if she found out that her boyfriend was flirting with and messaging other women online. Suhana answered, “Veronica’s already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She’s going to be texting other boys herself."

While such an incident may not bother the hot-shot heiress, Veronica Lodge, Suhana said that she would have a different reaction in real life. “I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man," she said.

Besides Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also make their debut with The Archies. It was rumoured earlier that Suhana was dating Agastya.

The makers recently released a new poster for the film and captioned it saying, “The Archies aa rahe hain 100 days mein (The Archies are coming in 100 days)." They also announced that the film is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 7 this year.

Speaking about the teen drama film, Zoya Akhtar had earlier said, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

While Agastya will be playing the lead character Archie Andrews in the musical film, Khushi Kapoor will play the girl-next-door Betty Cooper. The film will also feature Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones and Aditi Saigal aka Dot as Ethel Muggs.