Suhana Khan Rocks A Green Midi Dress As She Goes Out And About On A Rain-Soaked Friday; Photos

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has garnered a huge fan following. This year, she is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As she prepares for her much-awaited acting debut, she is wooing everyone with her fashionable outings.

On Friday, she was spotted at a Mumbai neighbourhood looking fresh as a daisy. Suhana opted for a green, tea-length dress, a no-makeup look and hair secured with a clutch on top. She opted for a pair of waterproof sandals keeping in mind Mumbai’s weather at the moment. Check out the video here:

During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast of The Archies treated fans to a teaser of the film. Adding to the excitement, Suhana Khan has now shared a throwback Reel on her Instagram, looking back at their memorable Brazil trip. The reel captures the cast of the film enjoying on the streets of Sao Paulo and preparing for their performance.

Suhana took to Instagram to post the video of her trip to Brazil with the cast of The Archies and captioned the post, “Life with The Archies: Sao Paulo Edition" and tagged her co-stars. In the reel titled “The Archies in Brazil," Suhana Khan was accompanied by her rumoured beau Agastya Nanda and fellow co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

The Archies will mark the acting debut of SRK’s daughter Suhana, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie is slated for a release later this year. On Father’s Day Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter Suhana and re-shared the teaser clip of The Archies. The superstar wrote, “On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for The Archies!”