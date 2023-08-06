Suhana Khan Breaks Internet With Her Sexy Saree Photos, Rumoured BF Agastya's Sister Navya Reacts

Suhana Khan is setting Instagram on fire and how! The actress, who will be making her debut with The Archies, took to the social media platform to share a series of photos in which she sported a saree. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was seen wearing a gorgeous blue saree with a matching, stone-studded blouse. She opted for statement jhumkas and let her hair down. She completed her look with a blue bindi. The photos drew massive reactions, including a reaction from Suhana’s friend Navya Naveli Nanda, who is also her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s sister.

Taking to the comments section, Navya wrote, “Prettyyyyyyy❤️." Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan also praised her. “Beautiful girl," Shweta wrote. For the unversed, Suhana has been long rumoured to be dating Agastya. Both the stars are set to make their acting debut in The Archies.

Meanwhile, many others also joined Navya to fan over Suhana. Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Gorgeous ." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Lovely pictures ." Maheep Kapoor added, “Stunnnningggg Suhanaaa ." Many fans also joined in and showered Suhana with compliments. “Oh my stunning girl ! Absolutely gorgeous," a comment read. “Absolutely stunningggg ," added another.

On the work front, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Zoya Akhtar shared a promo of Suhana Khan from the movie and revealed that she is playing Veronica Lodge. Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a two-slide post. In the first slide, we see Suhana Khan in a pink top with an animated text written over her saying, ‘Hi I’m Veronica Lodge’. Following this slide, the promo pops up the comic version of Veronica Lodge and the text that reads, “Meet Veronica Lodge. Veronica Lodge’s life doesn’t revolve around boys. The universe revolves around Veronica Lodge." Zoya Akhtar’s caption read,"Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes Meet Ronnie on The Archies, coming soon only on @netflix_in ❤️ #comiccometolife."

Besides Suhana and Agastya, The Archies also stars Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.