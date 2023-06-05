Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor And Rysa Panday Let Their Hair Down On A Karaoke Night; See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life or her unique fashion sense. Maintaining that trajectory, Shanaya’s recent pictures took the internet by storm as she gave a sneak peek from her awesome Sunday with BFF Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa Panday.

On Monday, Shanaya Kapoor dropped a collage of selfies from her eventful evening that featured her with Suhana, Rysa and others at a Karaoke club. While the upcoming actress wore an oversized white T-Shirt and paired it with blue denim shorts. Suhana Khan flaunted a gorgeous dress. Meanwhile, all her other friends as well as Rysa were also dressed in white attires. Captioning the picture and tagging everyone from the gang, Shanaya wrote, “Karaoke night".

The star kid can slay many red-carpet-worthy looks apart from her casual looks. Bodycon dresses are Shanaya Kapoor’s go-to wardrobe choice. She recently adorned a stunning cutaway Maison Valentino dress. Shanaya’s gorgeous and striking makeup was the focal point of her overall look. She chose to wear bronzed cheeks, a light pink lip colour, and traditional winged eyeliner. Her back bun, which featured a stylish side flip at the front, had a vintage-glam vibe about it.

On the professional front, amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for the film this year. Bedhadak is a Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film. As for Suhana Khan, she will be later seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. Rysa Panday, on the other hand often posts covers of her songs on YouTube.