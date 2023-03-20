Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan all set to big her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The starlet often gets clicked in and around the city. Being one of paparazzi’s favorites, Suhana Khan also enjoys a massive fan following. Earlier in the day, the young actress was captured at the airport. However before entering the gate, she greeted her fans and posed with them.

A video of the young debutant from the airport has gone viral now. Suhana kept it comfy and cool in a grey crop top which she teamed with a pair of white cargo pants. She completed her look with black sunglasses, white sneaker and a black sling bag. She met her fans and clicked selfies with them. She then briefly exchanged a few words with the paparazzi and entered the gate.

Have a look at the video :

Be it red carpet events, parties or casual outings, Suhana always manages to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Recently at Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding, she looked absolutely stunning in a net saree with silver embellishments that included a chic bralette-style blouse and a silver-adorned net saree. She accessorized the look simply with delicate glam pieces and carried a matching purse. The aspiring actress surely aced the perfect wedding guest look.

Speaking of her debut film The Archies, Suhana Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. All three of them will be making their debut. The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot. The film is set in the 1960s and is based on the Archies comics which revolve around the themes of youth, rebellion, friendship, and love. It is written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre and will be released on Netflix this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here