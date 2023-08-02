Suhana Khan's Goa Trip With Cousin Alia Chhiba And Friends Is All Things Fun

Suhana Khan is in vacation mode. The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhatar’s The Archies, is on a trip to Goa with her cousin Alia Chibba and some friends. And she has been treating fans with a few glimpses of her beach outing on social media. Suhana, known for her striking style statements has been shelling out some major fashion inspiration from the destination. Recently, a picture of the gorgeous young lady has found its way to the internet, shared by one of her friends on her Instagram stories.

The picture captured Suhana Khan, Alia Chibba and her friend Manavi Gaur in the same frame. Suhana slipped into a strappy, lavender tank top that she paired with denim shorts. She carried a small sling bag and sported sunglasses. The budding actress kept her makeup minimal and rounded off her look by wearing small-studded earrings.

Suhana Khan’s cousin Alia Chibba was decked up in a light blue, halter-neck dress with pink floral patterns. Meanwhile, Suhana’s friend Manavi Gaur donned an orange-patterned, full-sleeved gown. The girl gang flashed subtle smiles for the snap, posing against the backdrop of a big-sized window with pastel pink curtains on either side. Suhana re-shared the photo on her Instagram stories later on.

Earlier, Suhana Khan left us gushing after she posted a picture of herself donning a body-hugging, noodle-strap dress. She left her tresses open, enjoying the golden hour at the coastal state. In another snap, she was seen having a blast with her girlfriends at an eatery. To sum it up, it appears that Suhana is making the most of her time in Goa.

Suhana Khan will be making her foray into showbiz with The Archies, scheduled to release on Netflix soon. It is an Indian screen adaptation of the popular The Archies comics. Besides Suhana, the upcoming film also stars debutantes Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda— grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot.