Suhana Khan's Golden Hour Photoshoot Is A Blockbuster

Suhana Khan, who is preparing to make her acting debut in The Archies, has captured the attention of netizens with her stunning outfit and visuals. Suhana has a unique and minimal taste in fashion and her recent sunkissed photoshoot is proof. Sasha Jairam, a well-known fashion photographer, posted Suhana’s golden hour images on Instagram, where she was seen dressed in a white bodycon dress.

Suhana donned a white one-shoulder dress that was embellished with a variety of striking accents. Her latest ensemble featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a side slit, and trendy ruffled details. She paired the monochromatic outfit with makeup that looked unfiltered and natural (just what the beauty girls need this season). She went for a subtle blush, pink lips, and just a dab of mascara. She kept her hair open, sporting a messy look, and flaunted her well-manicured hands.

Even before making her debut in the industry, Suhana Khan enjoyed a huge fan following. As soon as the pictures were posted, fans started showering her with praise. One of them commented, “You are so effortlessly gorgeous," while another said, “Suhana what a beauty you are."

Not just fans, but many of Suhana Khan’s friends and acquaintances, including Navya Nanda, Manish Malhotra, and Shanaya Kapoor, also loved her latest photoshoot and appreciated her in the comments. While Shanaya simply wrote, “Wow," Navya and Manish dropped heart emojis. Further, even Shweta Bachchan praised her beauty and wrote, “ooooh gorgeous".

Meanwhile, the trailer for her upcoming movie The Archies was released recently. The film, by director Zoya Akhtar, has generated buzz ever since it was announced. Apart from Suhana Khan, the teen musical comedy also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

The trailer for The Archies opens with a vintage Pop Tate’s store serving milkshakes and burgers in the 1960s fictional hill station of Riverdale. Rather than conversations, the film relies heavily on music to convey emotions, whether joy or grief. The film is a reworked version of the American comic book of the same name that follows a group of six friends. The movie will be available on Netflix soon.