Suhana Khan’s Theatrical Debut With Shah Rukh Khan To Be Helmed By Sujoy Ghosh; Report

While Suhana Khan awaits her digital debut with The Archies, reports are rife that the actress will be making her theatrical debut in a feature film which will also star Shah Rukh Khan. Buzz is that, the upcoming film which is being backed by Siddharth Anand, will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

A source close to their team, informed Pinkvilla that, Sujoy Ghosh will be helming Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next. “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet to be titled film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

The project is reported going to star Suhana Khan in the lead while Shah Rukh will be seen in an extended appearance, much like his role in Dear Zindagi. If all goes well, this will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut project. “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity.”

It is said that this film is only one of the many projects they plan on collaborating as co-producers. “The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” the insider said. It would be interesting to see what Shah Rukh has up his sleeves.

Speaking about the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand, the source added, “Siddharth Anand is known for action films and SRK is collaborating with the filmmaker to collaborate on creating big action blocks for the film. The idea is to come up with an uncompromised cinematic experience with the best resources.”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan’s digital debut film The Archies will be releasing on Netflix this year. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan set to release in September. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.