Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Baby Girl', Sends Her Gift and Letter On Birthday

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written yet another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from inside jail on the occasion of the Bollywood actress’ birthday. As reported by E-Times, Sukesh addressed Jacqueline as his ‘baby girl’ in his letter and shared that he misses her a lot.

“May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea," he wrote.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also hinted at sending gifts to Jacqueline on her special day and added, “I miss the moments of gifting you exotic flowers and, most importantly, our magical hugs, and sharing cake. Baby, I truly hope you like my birthday gift. I understand that no material possessions like gold, diamonds, or pearls can bring you more happiness than realizing your dream of building shelters for animals."

Besides this, Sukesh also sent a handmade greeting card to Jacqueline and assured her that all the ‘turbulence’ is going to end soon. “Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you’re a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don’t fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee," he concluded.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to the Rs 200 crore extortion case has written several letters to Jacqueline so far. Earlier this year, he sent a letter to the actress and expressed his love for her. Prior to this, he had also sent Easter wishes to Jacqueline via a letter.

While Jacqueline Fernandez previously denied any kind of romantic relationship with Sukesh, she is an accused in the case and has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times.